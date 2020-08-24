  1. Home
  2. tv

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is all smiles as she seeks Ganpati Bappa's blessings at home; Watch Video

Divyanka Tripathi flashed her beaming smile as she bowed down besides Lord Ganesha at her house to seek blessings. Take a look at the actress's beautiful boomerang video here.
34468 reads Mumbai
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are brimming in happiness and enjoying the best days of their life. The couple welcomed Ganpati Bappa home for the first time this Ganesh Chaturthi. Vivek shared the news of Bappa's arrival at their home on his social media handle with some beautiful pictures on August 22. Now, Divyanka has shared a beautiful video of herself spending time with Ganeshji at her house, and it will melt your hearts. In the video, Divyanka is seeking blessings from Bappa. 

The actress took to her Instagram story to share an adorable boomerang video, wherein she is seen kneeling next to Lord Ganesha as she seeks blessings from the deity. Divaynka is seen flashing her beaming smile and it's proof of her joy of having Gannu Bappa home. Dressed in a lavender-golden shimmery salwar-suit, Divyanka looks absolutely gorgeous. With open tresses, fresh makeup and mangalsutra, bangles, and tikka, Divyanka seems to be completely immersed in the festive spirit and vibe. However, it is the smile on her face that is the highlight of the video. 

Take a look at Divyanka's post here: 

While announcing Bappa's arrival at their home, Vivek had sent best wishes for the auspicious festival to fans. He wrote, ''Wishing everyone health (with the best immunity) and happiness. To new beginnings, our first. Ganpati Bappa Morya!' With DiVek welcoming Lord Ganesha at home, their fans were left ecstatic.  Divyanka also did a special dance performance at a Ganeshotsav festival recently. 

Meanwhile, Divyanka and Vivek have been spending quality time together at home amid the COVID-19 crisis in the country. The couple are quite active on social media and keep sharing their fun-loving moments with fans.

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi radiates happiness in a floral attire; Former YHM co star Shireen Mirza calls her 'Angel'

Credits :Instagram

