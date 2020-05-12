Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Mohsin Khan steal the limelight as they flash their smiles in a throwback PHOTO

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan has recently shared a throwback picture with Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya which is worth a watch. Check out the picture.

Dahiya is one of the most popular and sought after actresses of the Indian television industry. She has appeared in multiple daily soaps over the course of her career including Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Intezaar, and the latest being Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Mohsin Khan is also as popular as the former among the audience and is a known name in the Indian telly town. He has earned a lot of acclaim post his stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Both Divyanka and Mohsin are frequently active on social media and keep on sharing bits and pieces related to their daily lives in their respective handles. As we speak of this, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor has shared a throwback picture with Divyanka on his Instagram handle which is unmissable. The two TV stars who share a good rapport with each other are seen posing with each other at some event as seen in the picture.

Divyanka Tripathi looks stunning in the throwback photo as she is seen wearing an embellished blue lehenga teamed up with a matching cream-colored dupatta. The gorgeous diva ties up her hair into a neat bun and also wears golden jewellery that perfectly matches her entire outfit. Mohsin Khan, on the other hand, is seen wearing a black sherwani with golden prints all over in which he looks undeniably charming. The two of them are all smiles as they pose together for the picture. As soon as Mohsin shared this picture on the photo-sharing app, Divyanka also reposted the same on her personal handle along with a heart emoji. This throwback picture of the TV stars also reminds us of the good old times when attending wedding functions and birthday parties were a thing!

Check out the throwback picture shared by Mohsin Khan below:

On the professional front, as it has been already mentioned above, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was last seen in the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she was paired up opposite . People loved her character as Dr. Ishita Bhalla or Ishimaa in the same. Moreover, her on-screen chemistry with co-star Karan was also loved by everyone. Interestingly, Divyanka’s husband Vivek Dahiya was also a part of the daily soap for a brief period. Many fans of the show were disheartened when it suddenly went off-air a few months back. It has now been replaced by its successor series titled Yeh Hai Chahatein. As for Divyanka, she has also made her digital debut last year with a web series in which she was paired up opposite Rajiv Khandelwal. Vivek will also be seen in another web series soon. On the other hand, Mohsin Khan is currently seen opposite Shivangi Joshi in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Their on-screen chemistry is loved by everyone and is one of the main reasons behind the show’s popularity. Moreover, as we already know, it is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television with a massive viewer base.

(ALSO READ: Mother's Day 2020: Divyanka Tripathi wishes mom Neelam & mother in law Manju Dahiya with heartfelt notes)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×