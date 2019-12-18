Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya chronicle their ‘Movie Night’ in cute pics; Fans say ‘Nazar na lage’

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are currently holidaying in London. A day back, Divyanka shared some cute pictures as Vivek and she enjoyed a movie night. Check it out.

Heading out for a movie with the one you love surely seems like the perfect way to enjoy some quality time and looks like television stars Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are doing the same on their London trip. Divyanka and Vivek have been out for a vacation from the past few days and their adorable pictures have been sending their fans into a frenzy. Be it their stint at the amusement park or dancing in an empty parking lot to Bollywood music, Divyanka and hubby Vivek are making most of their London trip.

A day back, Divyanka and Vivek headed for a movie and decided to chronicle it in a series of adorable photos. In the photos, Vivek seems to be clicking the selfies as he hugs his wifey Divyanka. Both can be seen wrapped up in black winter clothes as they wait to enter the movie theatre. The adorable duo seems to be all smiles as they spend time with each other in the foreign land. Their close friend, Hiten Tejwani was awestruck by the photos and left a sweet comment on the same.

Divyanka had also shared fun videos on her Instagram handle in which the duo broke into a dance as they saw an empty parking lot in London. Their photos from the amusement park were also loved by the fans. For her show, Divyanka has been going back and forth from London to Mumbai. On the work front, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will soon go off air and the story will change to a spin off based on Raman Bhalla and Ishita Bhalla’s niece, Dr Prisha. Fans of Divyanka surely are going to miss her as ‘Ishi Maa.’ Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Check it out:

