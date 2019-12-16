Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya show us what true love looks like as they pose in London; See PHOTOS

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are in London for a holiday. As Vivek shared a late post for his wife on her birthday, their photos together show us what true love looks like. Check it out.

When it comes to naming a couple who has managed to leave their fans swooning every time with their adorable photos, Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya’s name shines right at the top. Vivek and Divyanka are among the most adorable duos in the television industry and fans love seeing their photos. Recently, after a long time, Divyanka and Vivek headed out for a vacation to London to ring in the former’s birthday in style. From quite some time, the duo had been postponing this vacation.

Finally, they both took time off and headed out. Vivek took to Instagram to share some adorable photos from their London trip along with a late wish for his wife, Divyanka on her birthday. In the photos, Divyanka and Vivek are at an amusement park. With magical lights all around and a ferris wheel right behind them in one of the photos, Divyanka and Vivek posed for photos. In one of the pictures, Vivek can be seen embracing Divyanka and they looked beyond adorable.

Vivek wrote, “We rarely ever get an uninterrupted time to spend together. When I do scenes with “hit & miss” I often think of us. Last two months went by so quickly and so much has happened. All that we experienced, we learnt has already helped us evolve, become better version of ourselves but the best part of all this is doing it with You. @divyankatripathidahiya

#HappyBirthdayLove #LatePost.”

Check it out:

Meanwhile, a day back, Divyanka also shared photos from London trip in a gorgeous black outfit. The couple is making the most of the trip. A while back, they had to postpone this trip due to Vivek’s health. However, as Divyanka’s show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was coming to an end, seems like the couple decided to squeeze in a vacation. After 6 long years, Divyanka will bid adieu to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which made her popular as Ishita Bhalla aka Ishi Maa.

