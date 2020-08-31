  1. Home
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya's 'goofy pout' in a THROWBACK photo is all things cute

When Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya aced the 'pout look' as they posed for an adorable picture together while on an outing. Take a look at DiVek's throwback picture here.
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya's 'goofy pout' in a THROWBACK photo is all things cuteDivyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya's 'goofy pout' in a THROWBACK photo is all things cute
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are undoubtedly one of the most loved and sought-after couples in the Telly world. Affectionately called 'DiVek' by fans, the couple is touted to be the epitome of true love, and has made many believe in a fairytale romance. They are avid social media users and make sure to interact with fans whenever possible. From sharing mushy pictures to giving a glimpse of their quality time to writing heart-touching notes for each other, Divyanka and Vivek have been giving 'couple and marriage goals' to many. 

With their awe-inspiring chemistry, bond, and compassion, Divyanka and Vivek are touted to be a 'match made in heaven.' While often leave fans swooning with their adorable moments, if they miss out on sharing posts even for a day, fans dig out loving moments from their past to drool upon. Recently, we stumbled upon a throwback picture of the couple, wherein they are seen making heads turn with their cute pout faces. Divyanka and Vivek are seen posing for a selfie as they make pout faces and it is filled with cuteness. This picture gives a glimpse of the loving camaradiere they share. 

From the picture, it looks like the two have got for an outing together, and captured the mood perfectly as the aced the 'goofy pout face.' While Divyanka looks beautiful in a blue shirt, Vivek looks handsome in a light-pink printed shirt. With the COVID-19 crisis in the country, it has been a while since fans have seen DiVek going on a date together, and this picture certainly makes them want to get a glimpse of their romantic date.  

