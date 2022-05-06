Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya asks fans 'What am I to you?' in her latest post; Check out their interesting replies

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is regarded as one of the most stylish actresses in the entertainment industry. From traditional wear to modern outfits, she aces all kinds of looks effortlessly. Divyanka is also one of the most talented actresses in the industry. The actress has achieved a lot of recognition for her acting and was recently bestowed with one of the prestigious awards. Divyanka was recently honoured with the Champion Of Change Award for her phenomenal work as an artist. The award was presented by the Government of Madhya Pradesh on April 11.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka has a massive fan following on social media, and she regularly posts for her fans. The actress recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself. In this picture, we can see Divyanka flaunting her beautiful smile. She is seen wearing a black dress which she paired with black sneakers. She captioned the photo as, "What am I to you?" Well, her fans in the comments section gave some interesting replies to her question. While most of the fans said, 'Beautiful', others also called her as 'Inspiration', and so on.

On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, in which she was the first runner-up. The actress was also seen in few episodes of Crime Patrol. She also made her music video debut with Babul Ka Vedha. Apart from that, Divyanka has also been a part of TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein (which is a spin-off of Ye Hai Mohabbatein), Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, Mrs And Mr Sharma Allahabadwale, among others.

