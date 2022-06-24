Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya beats the heat & relaxes in a pool with her refreshing drink; PIC

Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a very well-known celebrity in the industry and also enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle owing to her style statement. The diva rose to stardom with her acting chops in the popular daily soap 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' and got highly appreciated for her excellent performance. In the show, she was paired opposite Karan Patel and their chemistry was adored by their fans. The actress is quite expressive on her social media handle and often shares glamourous pictures from her photoshoot in amazing outfits, and fans always shower their love on her photos.

Apart from that, Divyanka and her husband Vivek Dahiya are avid travelers and often jet off to exotic locations. Divyanka never fails to share her tour pictures and videos with her fans on her Instagram handle. The actress regularly updates everyone on her whereabouts and shares a glimpse into her personal life. Today, Divyanka dropped a stunning picture from her pool time in which she looks amazing in a black swimsuit. Divyanka can be seen flaunting a lovely smile as she poses with her refreshing drink.

Divyanka and Vivek's love story:

Divyanka and Vivek worked together on the hit show - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love with each other. The duo tied the knot in 2016 in Bhopal. Divyanka and Vivek love to go on dates and trips together whenever they get time.

Divyanka Tripathi's career:

On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Divyanka Tripathi has also been a part of TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein (which is a spin-off of Ye Hai Mohabbatein), Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, and Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale. She also did her first music video Babul Da Vedha for which she was highly appreciated for her acting chops in it.

