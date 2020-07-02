  1. Home
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya channels her inner child as she indulges in some 'absent minded' doodling; See PHOTO

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she does some doodle art. Check it out.
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been making sure that she enjoys her quarantine break to her fullest and her frequent social media posts are proof. The actress has been sharing bits and pieces related to her life daily much to the excitement of her fans. Right from sharing candid selfies to posting hilarious videos with her husband Vivek Dahiya, Divyanka has been doing it all. Needless to say, the beautiful actress also has a huge fan following on social media.  

While we speak of this, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle which might be relatable to many of us. Divyanka indulges in some doodle art in the middle of the night and has given a glimpse of the pig’s sketch that she has drawn on her Instagram handle. Talking about the same, she writes, “Silly doodling while thinking. Relate with it? Anyway, my piggie needed company!” The actress also calls it ‘absent-minded’ doodling in the same post.

Check out Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s latest post below:

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was last seen in the daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which also featured Karan Patel, Aditi Bhatia, Anita Hassanandani, and others in the lead roles. She received widespread acclaim post her stint as Dr. Ishita Bhalla aka Ishimaa in the show. Last year, the actress made her digital debut opposite Rajiv Khandelwal in a web series that was well received by the audience. 

