Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya clears the air about being a part of Naagin 5; Calls it fake news

According to the media reports, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya will be seen playing the lead role in Naagin 5 along with Kritika Sengar and Asim Riaz.

It hasn’t been long when Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural fantasy drama Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel went off air. The show, featuring Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria and Jasmin Bhasin went on air in December last year and was well received by the audience. However, given the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown took a toll on Naagin 4 and the show went off air abruptly. While the fans were heartbroken with the news, Ekta assured that the show will be returning with the next season, i.e Naagin 5.

Ever since Ekta made the announcement there have been speculations about the new cast of the show. Everyone is curious to know who will become Ekta's Naagin this season, and enthral us as the new ‘icchadhari naagin’. So far, Dahiya, Kritika Sengar and Asim Riaz are rumoured to be a part of Naagin 5. While no official announcement was made in this regard, the reports certainly got the fans more excited. However, much to everyone’s surprise, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is not a part of Naagin 5. Divyanka cleared the air on social media after she replied to fan’s tweet and wrote, “Nope…False News” followed by an emoticon of a laughing face.

Check out Divyanka Tripathi’s reaction to her being a part of Naagin 5:

As of now, Divyanka and Vivek Dahiya are making the most their quarantine break these days. In fact, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress has been donning several caps in the lockdown. She has been trying her hands on cooking and has been sharing different recipes on social media. This isn’t all. Divyanka has also been seen playing with the camera and became a photographer for hubby Vivek.

