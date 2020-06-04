Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya clicks a selfie while enjoying the beautiful sunset from her balcony amidst lockdown

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya keeps on updating her fans with whatever is happening in her daily life. The actress is seen enjoying the sunset in her latest picture.

When we talk about some of the most popular and talented actresses of Indian telly town, Dahiya’s name is among the first ones that pop up in our minds. The beautiful actress always leaves a good impression on the minds of the audience whenever she plays a role in any show. As a result of this, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star enjoys a huge fan base on social media too which keeps on increasing every single day.

Apart from being a promising actress, Divyanka also has a passion for photography, and various instances prove the same. Of late, the actress has shared a selfie on her Instagram handle which she clicked while enjoying the evening sunset from her balcony. However, she has shared yet another picture along with the post that definitely deserves everyone’s attention. This happens to be a glimpse of the picturesque location outside the balcony that has been captured by none other than Divyanka herself.

Check out Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s latest post below:

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she played the role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla, better known as Ishimaa among her ardent followers. Her on-screen chemistry with co-actor was loved by everyone in the show that was produced by television’s Czarina, Ekta Kapoor. Apart from that, the actress also made her digital debut with a web series co-starring Rajiv Khandelwal last year.

