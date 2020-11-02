Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya condemns Mukesh Khanna's sexist Me Too comment: How regressive and outdated

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has expressed her strong disapproval towards Mukesh Khanna's Me Too remarks that created a stir on social media. Check out Divyanka's tweet here.

Shaktiman actor Mukesh Khaan recently got himself in controversy for his 'unacceptable' comments on the Me Too movement. In an interview, the senior actor is heard blaming working women for the Me Too happenings. He is quoted saying, 'MeToo movement began because women started working.' Mukesh Khanna's comments have been dubbed sexist and misogynistic by many. Several social media users called him out and trolled him for such comments.

Mukesh ji's remarks sparked a huge controversy. Now, TV actress Dahiya has also expressed her angst and disapproval against Mukesh ji's Me Too remarks. She took to her Twitter handle to share the viral video from the veteran's interview and condemned him. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein opined that when such statements come from people holding good positions, it is cringeworthy. Further criticizing, Divyanka called the comments regressive and outdated.

'How regressive and outdated is that! It is cringeworthy when people in respectable positions make such remarks. Misogyny may be a result of a traumatic memory or past. That's the only benefit of the doubt I can think of. With due respect - I condemn this statement of Mukesh ji,' Divyanka strongly put her point.

Take a look at Divyanka's tweet here:

How regressive & outdated is that! It's cringeworthy when people at respectable positions make such remarks.

Misogyny may be a result of a traumatic memory or past. That's the only benefit of doubt I can think of.

With due respect - I condemn this statement of Mukesh ji! https://t.co/E98DBaqOBX — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) November 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Mukesh Khanna has reacted to the controversy around his comments and apologized for the same. 'I am surprised that one of my statements is being taken wrongly. I'm being told I am against women. If any woman has been hurt by this statement, I am sorry that I could not put my point correctly,' Mukesh ji said in an Instagram post.

