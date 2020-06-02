Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is ecstatic & congratulates Mumbaikars as the city witnesses rainfall

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is quite elated as Mumbai witnesses rainfall after a long time. She also congratulates the city dwellers about the same.

Dahiya became a household name across the country post her stint in the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein that has received a humongous response from the audience. However, the talented actress has appeared in many other popular shows before this including Intezaar, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, and many others. The stunning diva enjoys a huge fan following all over the country and it keeps on increasing daily! Of late, she has been quite active on social media too.

Divyanka has been sharing everything related to her daily life on social media for the past few days ever since the lockdown has been announced in India. The actress has been sharing everything right from her candid selfies to fun banters with husband Vivek Dahiya and other BTS videos. She has been under home quarantine along with Vivek Dahiya for a very long time and the two of them are making sure that they make the most of their quarantine break.

So, Mumbai has witnessed the first rainfall of this year and social media handles are abuzz with numerous posts regarding the same. As the city happens to be among the worst affected areas by the Coronavirus pandemic, people are hoping for good times to come with the rains. Divyanka has now taken to Instagram and shared a video in which she congratulates the Mumbaikars for witnessing the monsoon season. She also states that it’s almost like a festival there and that she had been eagerly waiting for the same. Divyanka has also added a caption along with the post in which she expresses her excitement about the arrival of the monsoon stating that although it happens to be a cyclone it’s still beautiful. The actress also gives a glimpse of the beautiful weather outside the building she resides in.

On the professional front, as it has been mentioned above, Divyanka was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she portrayed the role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla, popularly known as Ishimaa. Her on-screen chemistry with co-actor was loved by everyone. However, much to the disappointment of fans, the show went off-air a few months back. It has been replaced by the spin-off series titled Yeh Hai Chahatein that has been receiving the same love and support from the Indian audience. Vivek Dahiya also played a pivotal role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein for a short period. Talking about Divyanka, the actress also made her digital debut with a web show last year in which she featured alongside Rajiv Khandelwal. Vivek has now followed her footsteps and will feature in a web series very soon.

