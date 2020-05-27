Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya enjoys 'raat ki chandni' while she shares a candid selfie & boomerang video

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has shared a candid selfie and video on her Instagram handle which are worth a glimpse. Check them out.

Dahiya never fails to impress us whenever she shares something on social media. The television diva enjoys a huge fan following on her personal handle and for reasons that are quite obvious. Be it her candid selfies or be it her random videos, Divyanka always has something interesting to share much to the excitement of all her fans. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is currently under home quarantine with her husband Vivek Dahiya at their residence in Mumbai.

As we speak of this, Divyanka has shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is a delightful sight. The actress is seen flashing a lovely smile as she poses for a candid selfie. She is seen clad in an all-black outfit and goes completely sans makeup. Divyanka captions the picture as ‘raat ki chandni,’ which perfectly matches her immediate surroundings. She has also shared a boomerang video and writes, “Har waqt acchha caption zaroori nahi! Khubsurat patte dekho, mast raho!”

Check out Divyanka Tripathi’s latest posts below:

On the professional front, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was last seen in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she portrays the role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla. She has been paired up opposite in the daily soap and their on-screen chemistry was loved by the audience. Many of the fans were disappointed when the show suddenly went off-air a few months back. She also made her digital debut last year with a web series.

