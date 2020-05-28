Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya explores her culinary skills again as she bakes a banana choco chip cake; See PHOTO

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is honing her culinary skills amidst lockdown and we get a proof of the same in her latest social media post where she has shared the picture of a banana choco chip cake. Check it out.

The Coronavirus crisis and the indefinite lockdown has affected everyone’s lives one way or the other. However, every individual is trying to curb the situation and that is what keeps our spirits alive. One positive side of the lockdown is that everyone can spend an ample amount of time with their family members and loved ones. Dahiya who is popularly known for her stint in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has also been spending quality time with her husband Vivek Dahiya.

The power couple has been indulging in multiple productive and creative activities for the past few days that include cooking delicious food, photography, shooting hilarious videos, and much more. The two of them have been enjoying their quarantine break to the fullest which is evident from the numerous posts that they have shared on social media. Needless to say, both of them enjoy a huge fan following on their respective handles for all the obvious reasons.

As we speak of this, Divyanka has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she proves her culinary skills yet again. The actress proudly holds in her hand a delicious Banana Choco Chip Cake and we are already jealous of Vivek Dahiya! In Divyanka’s words, “Oh so proud of this beauty!!!! Yippeeee!!! Whatta #BananaChocochipCake! Sorry guys!!! It's Irresistible!” As soon as the actress shared this picture on her handle, comments started pouring in from everywhere. Talking about Divyanka, the TV star looks pretty as she is seen clad in a white striped shirt. No wonder the actress is a great cook as she often keeps on sharing pictures of homemade food on social media.

Meanwhile, check out the latest picture below:

Apart from cooking, Divyanka has also been trying her hands on photography just like Vivek Dahiya. A day back, the actress had shared a few pictures of herself in which she could be seen posing for the camera at night in their plush balcony. Divyanka herself is a skilled photographer which became evident when Vivek shared a silhouette picture of himself on social media that was clicked by none other than the actress herself. It won’t be wrong to say that the star couple is made for each other and dole out major relationship goals for all others out there.

Talking about Divyanka’s career, the actress was last seen in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she portrayed the role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla better known as IshiMaa. The audience loved her on-screen chemistry with who played the role of Raman Bhalla, Ishita’s husband. The daily soap helmed by Ekta Kapoor fared well at the TRP charts too. However, it suddenly went off-air a few months back. It has now been replaced by the spin-off series, Yeh Hai Chahatein. Interestingly, Vivek Dahiya was also a part of the show for a brief period. Apart from that, he was last seen in the supernatural drama titled Qayamat Ki Raat co-starring Karishma Tanna, Dalljiet Kaur, Nirbhay Wadhwa, and others in the lead roles.

