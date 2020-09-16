Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya exudes elegance in her latest PHOTO as she REVEALS the 'best poser' in their house

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took the internet by storm as she shared a gorgeous picture of herself and fans can't stop gushing over her beauty. Take a look.

is one of the most loved fashionistas from the Indian Television Industry. Be it traditional outfits or modern dresses, Divyanka's style statements are an inspiration for many. The actress has been away from the small screen for quite some months now. However, Divyanaks is making sure to keep in touch with her extended family aka fans through her social media handle. She keeps sharing glimpses from her personal life with them, every now and then. From pictures to videos to quality time with Vivek, Divyanka shares all her fun-loving moments with her fan army.

Yesterday, the talented actress took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture of herself, and it has taken the internet by storm. In the photo, Divyanka is seen dressed in a long maroon dress, as she poses for the camera. With hair tied in a neat ponytail, minimal makeup, and just a wrist-watch, Divyanka looked extremely gorgeous. She kept her look simple and exuded elegance. While she looked stylish as ever, it was her caption that caught everyone's attention.

In the caption, Divyanka revealed the best poser of the house, and it will make you go gaga over her sense of humor. She wrote, 'Best poser in our house, Our Erica Palm!' Yes, while many might have thought that she would call herself the 'best poser,' Divyanka left everyone startled as she complimented the plant (which you can see in the photo) in their house. However, we would definitely say, Divyanka is a superb poser, and many want to learn the art of taking eye-appealing pictures from her.

Take a look at Divyanka's post here:

Meanwhile, Divyanka was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Ishita Bhalla opposite (Raman Bhalla). The show bid goodbye to fans in December last year, and fans are yearning to see Divyanka spread her magic on TV again. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

