Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya fishes out throwback PHOTOS to save herself from posing & we can relate to her

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has shared a few throwback pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks amazing. Check them out.

Dahiya is among the many celebs who have been keeping in constant touch with their fans and others through social media amidst the lockdown. The Coronavirus pandemic and the indefinite lockdown has left us with no option but to remain confined in our homes and maintain social distancing. And thus the last resort is nothing but virtual communication which is being followed by everyone including TV celebs like Divyanka who is currently under home quarantine with husband Vivek Dahiya.

The actress who enjoys a huge fan following on social media has been sharing numerous kinds of stuff related to her life on the same for the past few days. Be it her BTS video from the sets or be it a random selfie, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star has been sharing everything related to her daily life on her personal handle. Most of the time, Divyanka posts these pictures and videos with Vivek Dahiya which are all things adorable.

In the midst of all this, the stunning diva has shared a few throwback pictures on her Instagram handle which surely deserve the attention of her fans. Yes, that’s right. As we can see, Divyanka is wearing a black and white off-shoulder dress in the pictures. She is standing behind a wooden staircase and giving myriad expressions leaving us completely awestruck. The actress opts for a matte makeup look and a pink lip color that perfectly matches her outfit. Well, she also adds a hilarious caption that reads, “Good evening my friends! Just got done with some cooking and baking...fished out throwback pictures to post so that I'm saved from posing and pouting.” She further asks, “So, How's your #Sunday going? #WorkFromHome today or it’s an off?”

Check out Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s throwback pictures below:

Just as Divyanka shared these pictures on the photo-sharing app, comments began pouring in from all her fans and well-wishers. As mentioned above, the gorgeous beauty’s timeline is filled with multiple pictures and videos which are just unmissable. Moreover, her social media PDAs with Vivek Dahiya are too adorable to miss and of course, the two of them are currently considered one of the most beloved couples of the Indian television industry. Of late, they are spending their quarantine time helping each other out in doing household chores, going for groceries, cleaning up the house, and other stuff. The power couple tied the knot in 2016 and has been inseparable since then.

On the professional front, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has done numerous shows in her career span but the popularity that she attained after her stint in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is worth mentioning here. She plays the role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla in this show which has been helmed by Ekta Kapoor. The audience also loved her on-screen chemistry with co-star in the same. Many of her fans were disappointed when it went off-air a few months back. Interestingly, Vivek Dahiya was also a part of the show for quite some time.

