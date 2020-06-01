Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya flashes her beaming smile as she goes the nerdy way in her new PHOTO

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya opts for a nerdy look as she poses for the camera in her latest picture. Check out her Instagram post.

Dahiya has been keeping herself busy during the long quarantine period by indulging in multiple activities the glimpses of which she keeps on sharing in social media too. The actress who rose to fame with the portrayal of the role of Ishita or Ishimaa in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein also enjoys a massive fan following all over the country. She has given stellar performances in multiple shows to date including Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann, Intezaar, Ramayan, and others.

The actress has been frequently active on social media for the past few days and is sharing bits and pieces related to her life on the same. Be it her pretty night selfies or be it the BTS videos of her rehearsals for some shoot, Divyanka has been sharing all of these on her personal handles. A day back, the actress had shared some throwback pictures from her NCC days in which she looked completely unrecognizable!

Today again, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress has shared a picture on her Instagram handle which surely deserves the attention of her fans. Divyanka is seen holding a pencil in one of her hands with a book on her front. She captions the picture as 'Never too late to study' and we wonder what she is studying about! Clad in a blue floral outfit, the diva looks undeniably pretty in the picture. She also flaunts a pair of framed glasses to unleash her nerdy side that is quite evident from the picture. Divyanka has got flawless skin and this picture is sufficient enough to prove the same.The actress lets down her straight hair as usual while posing for this picture. Needless to say, her beaming smile definitely grabs our attention here!

Meanwhile, check out the picture of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya below:

Most of the time Divyanka shares pictures with her husband Vivek Dahiya much to the excitement of their fans. The two of them got married back in 2016 and are currently one of the most adorable couples of the Indian telly town. The way in which the two of them have been sharing the workload amidst the quarantine break is worth praises. They have been cooking together, taking turns to go for groceries, showing off photography skills, and what not!

Talking about their careers, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was last seen in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she was paired up opposite . Their on-screen chemistry was loved by everyone and was one of the main reasons behind the daily soap’s popularity that was helmed by Ekta Kapoor. However, this amazing show has gone off-air now much to the disappointment of fans. However, it has been replaced by its spin-off show titled Yeh Hai Chahatein. Talking about Vivek Dahiya, he was also a part of the show. He was last seen in Qayamat Ki Raat co-starring Karishma Tanna, Dalljiet Kaur, and others in the lead roles.

