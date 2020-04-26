Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya flashes a smile as she takes some time off amidst quarantine & poses for a selfie

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks stunning. Check out the picture.

Dahiya is a name that needs no introduction. The TV actress has ruled millions of hearts through her stellar performances in some popular daily television shows. Needless to say, she is still considered one of the most popular actresses of India telly town for reasons that are quite obvious. Apart from her acting skills, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is also known for her amazing style sense and unique fashion choices. There is not a single time when Divyanka has not impressed us with her impeccable style statements and many instances prove the same.

The well-known actress is currently under home quarantine like every other citizen in this country. She along with her husband Vivek Dahiya keep sharing bits and pieces related to their lives on social media. They have also done AMA sessions at times during which the two of them have interacted with their ardent fans. Divyanka tied the knot with Vivek back in 2016 and have been inseparable since then. They are one of the most beloved couples of the Indian television industry and there is no denying this fact.

As we speak of this, the Banoo Main Teri Dulhann actress has shared a post on her Instagram handle which surely deserves the attention of all her ardent fans. Divyanka has shared a selfie in which she looks undeniably pretty. The gorgeous diva is seen wearing a leopard print top in which she looks stunning. She lets down her straight hair as usual and opts for a minimal makeup look while flaunting her light orange lip color. Divyanka seems to be a little bored amidst the quarantine break which is evident from her caption that reads, “Baithe Baithe kya karen karna hai kuchh kaam..chalo pose karen leke prabhu ka naam!”

Check out the picture below:

The actress keeps sharing such stuff on social media thereby keeping her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. Divyanka had shared a few videos some time back in which she was seen waiting in a queue to get her groceries. She had admitted about never struggling so much to get groceries, a thing that every one of us can relate to as of now. Apart from this, Divyanka and Vivek are indulging in various productive and creative activities of late which is evident from their multiple pictures and videos that are posted on social media. Right from making delicious dishes to baking a carrot cake together, the couple has been doing it all! In the midst of all this, their fun banters continue too and they share the same on social media.

On the professional front, Divyanka Tripathi was last seen in the popular TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she portrayed the role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla, also known as Ishimaa. The Indian audience loved her brilliant acting prowess in the much-loved show. Moreover, they also loved her on-screen chemistry with co-actor . And for the unversed, Vivek Dahiya was also a part of the show for a brief period.

