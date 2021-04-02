Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya flaunts her breezy look in floral suit and says ‘Let’s still smile’; SEE PHOTO

The beautiful actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's new post in a cotton suit and lovely smile will surely light up the day for her fans. She tells fans to keep smiling in good and bad situations.

The gorgeous actress Dahiya is immensely loved for her lovely smile and excellent acting skills. Her simple and elegant fashion sense has made her one of the most popular fashion icons of the TV industry. The actress is very active on social media and loves to share pictures, videos, and more for her loving fans. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress has recently posted a gorgeous picture of herself along with a lovely message for her fans.

The new picture posted by Divyanka Tripathi will surely bring a smile to your face as the actress looks gorgeous in the suit. She is seen wearing a cotton white kurta with floral print along with light green palazzo pants. Her hair is open and her makeup is subtle, which makes her look ravishing in the warm sunlight. The actress is seen sitting in a corridor as she smiles for the camera. The actress talked to her fans through her caption as she wrote said that every day she is hearing good and bad news, but they need to keep smiling with hope.

She wrote in the caption-

“Hello Sunshine.

Lots of good & bad news every day.... but chalo koi nahi. Let's still smile.”

See post here-

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya became immensely popular from her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatien, where she played the role of doctor Ishita Iyer. After the show, she has worked on numerous other shows and has worked on the OTT platform as well. The actress was last seen as the host of the TV show Crime Patrol Satark: Women Against Crime.

