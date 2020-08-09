Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya flaunts her impromptu poetic side; YHM co star Krishna Mukherjee calls it 'beautiful'

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya recently gave a glimpse of her 'poetic' side while urging fans to be content with what they have. Take a look.

is one of the most-loved actresses in the Indian Television industry. She may be away from the small screen, but she ensures to keep her fans engaged with her awe-inspiring social media posts. The actress's amazing acting chops and performance have captured millions of hearts, but during the lockdown, we've seen her flaunting different skills. From cooking to gardening to doing shayaris, Divyanka has shown shades of her never-before-seen talents and left everyone mesmerized, and made people believe that she is 'multi-talented.'

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle to give a glimpse of her impromptu 'poetic side' and took everyone by surprise. In the video, Divyanka is seen urging fans to be content with what they have, as life is very unpredictable. With her small poetry, Divyanka talks about how life can be unfair to us. While deserts are dry, a place with plenty of water and the sea is witnessing heavy downpour and floods. The actress referred to the Maharashtra floods, and many were wowed by her simple yet hard-hitting poetry.

Fans showered her with love, affection, and blessing as they called her the 'powerhouse of talents.' Her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Krishna Mukherjee (Aaliya) couldn't stop gushing over it and wrote 'Wow. Beautiful.' TV actress Adaa Khan also loved Divyanka's poem and showered her with praises and commented 'Waah.'

Take a look at Divyanka's poetic side here:

Meanwhile, fans are yearning to see Divyanka spread her magic onscreen again after YHM, but she has not revealed anything about her new project yet. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

