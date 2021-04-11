Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya flaunts her radiant smile as she strikes a pose in traditional ensemble; SEE PICS

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya popular as Ishi Maa has treated her fans with a fresh set of pictures. She is looking like a breath of fresh air in the pictures.

Dahiya, a popular face of the television industry, is more often seen in traditional attire than western clothes. The actress, who has impeccable fashion sense, never fails to impress her fans with her choice of clothes. The television's favourite bahu has a massive fan following on social media and she always treats her fans with stunning pictures. She was recently hosting the show Crime Patrol. The actress has not announced her next project but fans are eagerly waiting to see her on-screen soon.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, Divyanka wrote, “Hi! How's the weekend looking like in your part of the world? -If it's nice, would love to hear your happy story.-If not that bright, please share how you keep up your spirits. This girl from Mumbai is really keen to read your side of the story. Do share.” In the pictures, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is seen wearing a comfortable pink coloured kurta paired it with pink trouser. She has kept minimalistic makeup and applied pink coloured lip colour. Her hairs are left open with soft curls.

It won’t be wrong to say that she is nailing the look and is looking very gorgeous. Her kurta is a must-have for summers.

Divyanka is very popular for her iconic role of Dr. Ishita aka Ishi Maa. Fans still reconnect her with the role. The show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was among the longest-running show but it ended. Fans loved her performance in the show. She was also seen in a web series Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala with Rajeev Khandelwal.

