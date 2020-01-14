Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya goes traditional in sky blue to wish fans ‘Happy Makar Sankranti’; Check it out

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is among the popular television stars. Recently, Divyanka shared a gorgeous picture in traditional attire to wish her fans on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Check it out.

When it comes to the television industry, the name of the star that stands out due to her stellar performance in shows, is Dahiya. The diva has ruled over people’s hearts with her stint as Ishita Bhalla for a long time and has become a known face in every household. Divyanka is extremely active on social media and often likes to keep her followers engaged by sharing updates about her work and personal life. However, today, Divyanka took the opportunity to wish her fans on the occasion of Makar Sankranti with a photo.

On Tuesday, Divyanka took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a traditional avatar to wish her fans at the start of a new year. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress was seen clad in a sky blue floor-length anarkali along with matching jewellery. Divyanka’s hair is left open and her makeup is kept natural with a dark red lipstick to add a touch of brightness to her look. The diva looked absolutely gorgeous as she struck a cool pose.

Divyanka wrote, “तिल गुड़ और गजक के त्योहार की शुभकामनाएँ |Happy Makar Sankranti! Make-up hair by @manoj.regina @avinash.regina Styling by @Victor @Suhailmughal.”

Recently, Divyanka returned from London after a long holiday with her hubby Vivek Dahiya. On the work front, Divyanka wrapped up her 6 year-long show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and bid adieu to her iconic character, Ishita Bhalla to make way for a spin-off show, Yeh Hai Chahtein. Fans have been waiting for the diva to announce her next show and project. In 2019, Divyanka also hosted a singing reality show, The Voice and made her digital debut.

