Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a happy soul as she goes on a date night with her in laws; See PHOTO

Dahiya is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful and popular actresses in the Indian television industry. The actress has showcased her talent in many popular daily soaps till now. Right from Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Ramayan to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka has proved her worth in all these shows and won the hearts of the audience. The actress also happens to be an avid social media user and keeps her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life.

As we speak of this, Divyanka has shared a post on her Instagram handle that is quite endearing for her followers. The actress gives a glimpse of her first-ever date night with husband Vivek Dahiya’s parents. She flashes a beaming smile while posing for the camera along with her in-laws. She has further added a caption along with the post that reads, “Our first date night. Pizzas and endless conversations was just a small part of it.”

However, as one can see, Vivek Dahiya is missing from the scene. Meanwhile, as soon as Divyanka shared this post, her mother Neelam Tripathi left a comment on the same while asking her to enjoy the family. Talking about her career, the actress last appeared in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she played the role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla. Her on-screen chemistry with was also love by everyone. However, the much popular show’s makers decided to pull it off a few months earlier.

