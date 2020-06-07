Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has the sweetest wish for 'playful girl' Ekta Kapoor on her birthday; Take a look

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya shared some adorable throwback pictures with Ekta Kapoor to wish her a happy birthday in the cutest way possible. Take a look.

Ekta Kapoor is receiving loads of love and blessings from all over today, and well she deserves it all. It is Ekta's birthday today, and her friends cannot keep calm. Yes, the 'one person army' who is ruling all the three platforms (TV, web, and films) with her enticing content, has turned a year older, and best wishes are pouring in from all over. Regardless to say, this year's birthday is going to different for Ekta as she cannot meet and party with anyone owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, it's no less special as her loved ones are showering her with love, wishes, and praises since last midnight, and it will go on for the entire day.

Among the ones who share a strong bond with Ekta are and Vivek Dahiya. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein couple is extremely close to Ekta and took this chance to express their heartfelt love and admiration for her. They took to their individual Instagram handles to share some beautiful throwback pictures with the birthday girl and write a heartwarming message for her. Divyanka penned a sweet note, which read, 'A huge producer yet a playful girl who's bubbling with energy, in romance with her craft, out to conquer the world not leaving her beaming grin behind. Keep having fun Ekta, that laughter really works!'

On the other hand, Vivek posted some beautiful photos from his impromptu photoshoot with Ekta and wrote, 'Adore this little photoshoot of ours. Be my co-star in the next! Happy birthday Ekta.'

Take a look at DiVek's special birthday wishes for Ekta here:

On the professional front, Ekta is known for some popular TV shows that are still ruling hearts of people like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Naagin series and more.

