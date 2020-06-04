Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya looks content as she hangs out with her siblings in a throwback PHOTO

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is known to be very close to her family members, especially her siblings. Take a look at one of her throwback pictures with them.

Dahiya has been an inevitable part of the Indian television industry for a very long time and continues to rule hearts even now. Although she has been a part of numerous popular shows, the kind of love and fame that she has received post her appearance in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is commendable. Well, the reason behind this is quite obvious and that is her amazing on-screen timing and stellar performance in the daily soap which fared well at TRP charts.

The actress has earlier shown her acting prowess in shows like Intezaar, Ramayan, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, and many others. She enjoys a huge fan following all over the country. Divyanka often keeps on sharing updates related to her daily life on social media from time to time. Most of the time, it is her adorable pictures and videos with husband Vivek Dahiya that catch our attention. The two of them surely make for an adorable duo.

Meanwhile, we have come across a throwback picture of the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress in which she is seen posing with her siblings, Aishwarya Tripathi and Priyanka Tiwari. Divyanka is known to be very close to her family and this picture is proof. The three of them are all smiles as they pose together for the picture. Needless to say, the one who catches our attention here is none other than the actress herself who is seen clad in a sleeveless red outfit while letting her straight hair down as usual. Hanging out with siblings can be fun and we get proof for the same through this picture itself. Divyanka opts for a red lip color that perfectly matches her outfit here.

Meanwhile, check out the throwback picture below:

As of now, Divyanka is away from her family and is under home quarantine with her husband Vivek Dahiya. However, the two of them have left no stone unturned in making their quarantine break interesting while indulging in some creative and productive activities daily. Well, needless to say, they are setting major couple goals for others of late! Both of them are known for their passion for photography and often click amazing pictures of each other during their spare time.

On the work front, as it has been already mentioned above, Divyanka was last seen in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Post that, the television diva made her digital debut in a web series in 2019 and was paired up opposite another noted actor Rajiv Khandelwal. Her husband Vivek is also following her footsteps and will soon be making his debut in a web series.

Credits :Instagram

