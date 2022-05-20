Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya looks effortlessly gorgeous in traditional pink attire; PIC

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in the entertainment industry. From traditional wear to modern outfits, she aces all kinds of looks effortlessly. She is married to actor Vivek Dahiya, and they are one of the most popular couples in the industry. Divyanka was recently honoured with the Champion Of Change Award for her phenomenal work as an artist. She was awarded by the Government of Madhya Pradesh on April 11. While Divyanka may not be seen in any show currently, she still manages to trend on social media.

Divyanka enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and she regularly posts for her fans. Today the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress again shared a glimpse with her fans. Sharing a beautiful picture on her Instagram handle, Divyanka writes, "Gulabi love..." She looked gorgeous as she flaunts her smile in an all-pink suit and added sunglasses to complete her look. She even opted for pink footwear and posed against a beautiful backdrop. Fans were quick enough to shower their love on Divyanka's picture.

On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Khatron Ke Khiladi will soon enter its new season. Divyanka Tripathi has also been a part of TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein (which is a spin-off of Ye Hai Mohabbatein), Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, and Mrs And Mr Sharma Allahabadwale. She also did her first music video Babul Da Vedha for which she was highly appreciated for her acting chops in it. Divyanka was offered many shows but she declined. One was Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. She had mentioned that her pairing with Nakuul Mehta might look 'a little off'.

