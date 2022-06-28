Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya looks elegant as she flaunts her gorgeous metallic six yards; Photos

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular actors in the entertainment sector. The actress rose to fame with the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She was also seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, where she became the first runner-up. The actress is known for her impeccable fashion sense and can sport both Indian and western outfits with ease. Divyanka Tripathi enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often shares pictures of herself with her fans.

Sharing new photos on her Instagram handle, Divyanka captioned, "Kaun main? Haan tum! Bas tum! Oh ho!" I don't know why these lyrics are ringing in my head!!! Hence, this caption!" Here Divyanka looks elegant as she flaunts her gorgeous metallic khaki saree. The actress has accessorised her outfit with long diamond statement earrings and looks flawless as she strikes poses for the cameras. Fans have dropped hearts and fire emojis under Divyanka's beautiful pictures.

On the personal front, Divyanka Tripathi is married to actor Vivek Dahiya and they are often seen going on dates or vacationing in exotic locations. Divyanka and Vivek worked together on the hit show - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love with each other. The duo tied the knot in 2016 in Bhopal. Divyanka and Vivek love to go on dates and trips together whenever they get time.

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi has been a part of TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein (which is a spin-off of Ye Hai Mohabbatein), Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, and Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale among others.

