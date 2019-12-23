Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya looks ethereal as she dons an ethnic green and golden saree; Check it out

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya looks resplendent an ethnic green and golden saree and we can't take our eyes off her. Take a look.

When it comes down to fashion and Telly Town, it is hard to Mrs. Dahiya. With more than a decade in the entertainment industry, Divyanka and has surely made a huge fashion statement and her past looks are enough proof of that! From her TV serial bahu avtar to her enchanting red carpet looks, she has been on top of her game and there’s absolutely no denying that. But, she hasn't achieved all of this just like that. It has taken her a lot of hard-work to get this perfect transformation that we all praise today.

ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Divyanka Tripathi shares BTS pics from the show that will make you miss it even more

Though we love Divyanka in her modern avtar and attires, there is no denying that no one can beat her when she dolls up in a saree. Seeing Divyanka wrapped in a saree is surely a sight to behold, and if it is a traditional, there is nothing better. And this is exactly what everyone is feeling around today, as Divyanka has shared a beautiful picture of herself in saree on her Instagram account. In the picture, Divanyka is seen draped in a beautiful ethnic green and golden saree and she looked absolutely surreal. The saree bore intricate thread work in dark green which was accompanied by an embroidered gold border that elevated the look to a whole new level. She then draped the saree over a matching plumped green blouse. While the saree was enough to do all the talking, she accessorized the look with a golden beaded neck-piece, that stood out. Adding to it was her perfect pose. She carried the look with such elegance and grace that we're left speechless. Well, looks like this is her pre-Christmas look with a twist, and we're all hearts fo it. Doesn't she resemble the Chirstmas tree? We must say, her gorgeous statement in an exquisite saree has set major goals.

Take a look at Divyanka's resplendent look here:

What are your thoughts on resplendent traditional look? Which look of Divyanka do you like more, the modern chic look or the traditional look? Drop in suggestions in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya looks radiant as she gives us a lesson in clicking the perfect selfies; See Pics



Credits :Instagram

Read More