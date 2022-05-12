Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya looks gorgeous in a blue kaftan as she 'paints the town red in blue'; PICS

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is regarded as one of the most stylish actresses in the entertainment industry. From traditional wear to modern outfits, she aces all kinds of looks effortlessly. Divyanka is also one of the most talented actresses in the industry. She is married to actor Vivek Dahiya, and they are one of the most popular couples in the industry. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and she regularly posts for her fans. Fans always shower immense love on her pictures.

We often see Divyanka sharing stunning pictures on her Instagram handle. Today, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared photos of herself. Divyanka can be seen flaunting her beautiful smile as always. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress has opted for a blue kaftan and glows as the red beam of light flashes on her. Divyanka captioned it as, "Painting the town red in blue!" Her fans dropped their amazing comments under Divyanka's picture.

On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Khatron Ke Khiladi will soon enter its new season. Divyanka Tripathi has also been a part of TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein (which is a spin-off of Ye Hai Mohabbatein), Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, and Mrs And Mr Sharma Allahabadwale. She also did her first music video Babul Da Vedha for which she was highly appreciated for her acting chops in it. Divyanka was offered many shows but she declined. One was Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. She had mentioned that her pairing with Nakuul Mehta might look 'a little off'.

