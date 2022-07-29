Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya looks intense as she shares a monochrome PIC & hints at doing a project

Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a very well-known actress in the industry and she also enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle owing to her style statement. The diva rose to stardom with her acting chops in the popular daily soap Ye Hai Mohabbatein and got highly appreciated for her excellent performance. In the show, she was paired opposite Karan Patel and their chemistry was adored by their fans.

Divyanka Tripathi hints at doing a new project

Today, Divyanka took to her Instagram handle and shared a monochrome picture of her showing half side of her face and can be seen intensely gazing at the camera. Sharing this photo, she captioned, "Parde mein rehne do.. #InMaking". Fans have taken to her comments section and have expressed their excitement about her upcoimig project.

Divyanka is married to Vivek Dahiya and the two are the most adored pair in the showbiz industry. The duo tied the knot in 2016 in Bhopal.

On the professional front, Divyanka has proven her acting mettle in numerous shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, etc. She also channeled her daredevil spirit when she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness her magical presence again on the screen.

