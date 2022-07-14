Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya looks pretty as she enjoys swinging on Maldives beach; PICS

Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is enjoying every moment of her Maldives vacation with her husband Vivek Dahiya. The duo has jetted off to this exotic place to spend some quality time as they have completed 6 beautiful years of marital bliss on July 8. Speaking of their love story, Divyanka and Vivek worked together on the hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love with each other. The duo then tied the knot in 2016 at her hometown.

Divyanka and Vivek love to celebrate special moments of their life, and on their 6th wedding anniversary, the duo chose Maldives as their getaway. Divyanka has been sharing amazing pictures and videos from her tour. The actress today posted some beautiful pictures while she swings on the beautiful beach amidst a breathtaking backdrop. She looks pretty dressed in a white dress and sharing these photos, Divyanka captioned, "Because girls like to swing".

Check Divyanka's post here-

Speaking of Divyanka, the actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle owing to her style statement. The diva rose to stardom with 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' and got highly appreciated for her performance. In the show, she was paired opposite Karan Patel and their chemistry was adored by fans.

Divyanka Tripathi's career:

On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Divyanka Tripathi has also been a part of TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein (which is a spin-off of Ye Hai Mohabbatein), Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, and Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale. She also did her first music video Babul Da Vedha for which she was highly appreciated for her acting chops in it.

