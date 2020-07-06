Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya looks stunning and classy as she slays a monochrome outfit in her new PHOTO

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks amazing. Check it out.

Dahiya makes sure that she keeps her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress who is married to Vivek Dahiya enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Apart from showing her acting prowess in many popular daily TV soaps, Divyanka is known for her utter beauty and sartorial fashion choices. She often shares candid pictures and videos on her personal handle that grab the attention of the audience.

As we speak of this, the actress has shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks classy and at the same time, stunning. Divyanka opts for a monochrome outfit that includes a white top and black loose pants. The diva opts for a neutral makeup look and leaves her straight hair open as usual. Moreover, she also flashes her beaming smile as usual as can be seen in the picture. What are your opinions about Divyanka’s latest look? Do let us know in the comments section.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in the popular TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she was paired up opposite . The audience loved her character as Dr. Ishita Bhalla aka Ishimaa in the daily soap. Unfortunately, the show has now went off-air and is being replaced by Yeh Hai Chahatein. Last year, the actress made her digital debut in a web show co-starring Rajiv Khandelwal.

Credits :Instagram

