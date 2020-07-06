  1. Home
  2. tv

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya looks stunning and classy as she slays a monochrome outfit in her new PHOTO

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks amazing. Check it out.
869 reads Mumbai
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya looks stunning and classy as she slays a monochrome outfit in her new PHOTODivyanka Tripathi Dahiya looks stunning and classy as she slays a monochrome outfit in her new PHOTO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya makes sure that she keeps her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress who is married to Vivek Dahiya enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Apart from showing her acting prowess in many popular daily TV soaps, Divyanka is known for her utter beauty and sartorial fashion choices. She often shares candid pictures and videos on her personal handle that grab the attention of the audience.  

As we speak of this, the actress has shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks classy and at the same time, stunning. Divyanka opts for a monochrome outfit that includes a white top and black loose pants. The diva opts for a neutral makeup look and leaves her straight hair open as usual. Moreover, she also flashes her beaming smile as usual as can be seen in the picture. What are your opinions about Divyanka’s latest look? Do let us know in the comments section.

Check out the picture below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sunday already? पता नहीं लगा !

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (divyankatripathidahiya) on

On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in the popular TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she was paired up opposite Karan Patel. The audience loved her character as Dr. Ishita Bhalla aka Ishimaa in the daily soap. Unfortunately, the show has now went off-air and is being replaced by Yeh Hai Chahatein. Last year, the actress made her digital debut in a web show co-starring Rajiv Khandelwal. 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement