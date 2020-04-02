Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya makes a confession with her latest lehenga clad photo and we are in awe

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to social media to share some throwback photos in a lehenga and well, she has our attention. Check them out right here.

Right now that we are all home due to the Coronavirus outbreak, social media is definitely a fine place to be at given the positivity, the truckload of photos that people keep uploading, and of course, so many creative ideas to explore new things as well. And now, it looks like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Dahiya is onto something as well as she shared throwback photos from when she was wedding ready in a beautiful lehenga.

The actress did not just stop there and seemed to have a confession to make along with the post and in fact, she wrote, "A confession - I feel the most beautiful and comfortable in a lehenga...so much that I at times feel I belong to another era! Do you ever feel like this?" Divyanka looked every bit regal in that colourful lehenga along with the curls and the fancy purse that she carried along with it. Together, it all made for perfect wedding attire.

Check out Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's photos right here:

Meanwhile, Divyanka has been keeping up on social media given the current free time everyone seems to have. In fact, it was just yesterday that the actress also did a live chat with husband Vivek Dahiya and together, they spoke all things quarantine, spending time together, and a lot more.

Credits :Instagram

