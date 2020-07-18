Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya makes the most of her quarantine break by taking online classes; See PHOTO

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is indulging in another activity amidst quarantine and this time it is online teaching. Check out her latest Instagram post.

Dahiya is enjoying her quarantine break to the fullest and how! The actress and her husband Vivek Dahiya have been indulging in multiple creative and productive activities the glimpses of which have been shared on social media too. Right from cooking delicious meals to experimenting with photography skills, the couple has been doing it all and shelling out major relationship goals for all others out there. As of now, Divyanka has found another task to keep herself busy.

Yes, that’s right. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is seen taking online classes in her latest picture that has been shared on Instagram. However, Divyanka hasn’t revealed much detail about the same. Instead, she has shared a rather hilarious caption which literally means that Coronavirus has been teaching us a lot! The actress looks undoubtedly pretty in the picture as she is seen wearing a loose striped shirt. Divyanka’s makeup game is on point and she lets down her straight hair as usual.

Check out the Instagram post below:

On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in the popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she plays the role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla aka Ishimaa. The audience loved her character in the show as well as her adorable on-screen chemistry with co-star . Unfortunately, the show has gone off-air now and is being replaced by Yeh Hai Chahatein. Divyanka also made her digital debut last year with a web show opposite Rajiv Khandelwal.

Credits :Instagram

