  1. Home
  2. tv

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya makes the most of her quarantine break by taking online classes; See PHOTO

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is indulging in another activity amidst quarantine and this time it is online teaching. Check out her latest Instagram post.
1955 reads Mumbai
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya makes the most of her quarantine break by taking online classes; See PHOTODivyanka Tripathi Dahiya makes the most of her quarantine break by taking online classes; See PHOTO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is enjoying her quarantine break to the fullest and how! The actress and her husband Vivek Dahiya have been indulging in multiple creative and productive activities the glimpses of which have been shared on social media too. Right from cooking delicious meals to experimenting with photography skills, the couple has been doing it all and shelling out major relationship goals for all others out there. As of now, Divyanka has found another task to keep herself busy.

Yes, that’s right. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is seen taking online classes in her latest picture that has been shared on Instagram. However, Divyanka hasn’t revealed much detail about the same. Instead, she has shared a rather hilarious caption which literally means that Coronavirus has been teaching us a lot! The actress looks undoubtedly pretty in the picture as she is seen wearing a loose striped shirt. Divyanka’s makeup game is on point and she lets down her straight hair as usual.

Check out the Instagram post below:

On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in the popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she plays the role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla aka Ishimaa. The audience loved her character in the show as well as her adorable on-screen chemistry with co-star Karan Patel. Unfortunately, the show has gone off-air now and is being replaced by Yeh Hai Chahatein. Divyanka also made her digital debut last year with a web show opposite Rajiv Khandelwal.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement