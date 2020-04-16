Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya makes a shocking revelation of slapping a man once for inappropriately touching her

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has recently revealed that she once slapped a man for inappropriately touching her outside a theatre. Read on for further details.

can make anyone go weak on their knees with her beauty and beaming smile. The actress has appeared in multiple television shows and won millions of hearts within her career span. But the role that made her reach the heights of popularity is definitely Dr. Ishita Bhalla from the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Everyone just loved her character as the modern age South Indian housewife who kept a perfect balance between her personal as well as professional life.

Moreover, the audience also loved her on-screen chemistry with co-actor in the show which was helmed by the Czarina of Indian television, Ekta Kapoor. Although Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has gone off-air, Divyanka will always remain in the hearts of the ardent fans as Ishimaa. Recently in an interview, the actress has recalled an incident that will surely serve as an inspiration for all the women out there. Divyanka reveals that she had once slapped a man for behaving inappropriately with her.

Precisely speaking, the actress ended up slapping him for touching her in an inappropriate manner. The actress recalls the days when tickets were being sold in black in the theatres. She further says that she was standing in the queue to buy the tickets for watching a movie. It was during that time that a man took advantage of the crowd and touched her, reveals Divyanka. The actress further narrates that she lost her cool and held the man’s hand who was then trying to sneak out amidst the crowd. However, she pulled him out and slapped him hard after seeing his face. Post that, the TV star adds that the public was all over the man. Well, that served him right! As of now, Divyanka is currently under home quarantine and is spending quality time with her husband Vivek Dahiya.

Take a look at their latest picture below:

(ALSO READ: PHOTO: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Krishna Mukherjee's 'Miss You' post for Divyanka Tripathi is unmissable)

Vivek and Divyanka have been married since 2016 and are inseparable since then. The two of them often post pictures and videos with each other on social media which are simply adorable. Of late, they are indulging in various household chores at home. Right from cooking food with each other to posting some hilarious videos, the power couple is doing it all and setting some major relationship goals for others out there. Just recently, Divyanka could be seen turning hairstylist for Vivek amidst the lockdown period!

On the work front, after Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka made her digital debut last year with a web show which was well received by the audience. Her on-screen chemistry with Rajiv Khandelwal was also loved by everyone. As for Vivek, the actor will also be making his digital debut soon. However, the promotion of his upcoming show has been put to a halt owing to the lockdown imposed across the country. As reported exclusively by Pinkvilla, the promotion was supposed to happen in the national capital of Delhi and Chandigarh. However, everything has been suspended keeping in mind everyone’s safety amidst the Coronavirus scare.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Republic World

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×