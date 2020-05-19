Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya misses her mom's presence during lockdown; Calls her creative and enterprising

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has opened up on her mom Neelam Tripathi's lifestyle, work and other facts related to lockdown in a recent interview. Read on for further details.

Dahiya always manages to grab headlines for all the good reasons. The stunning diva from the Indian television industry enjoys a massive fan following all over the country owing to her brilliant performances in popular daily soaps like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Intezaar, Ramayan, and the latest being Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She is someone who has carved a niche for herself in telly town after a lot of hard work and dedication which get reflected in her performances too.

The actress is known to be very close to her family members and keeps on sharing adorable pictures and videos with them on social media from time to time. A few days back, Divyanka wished her parents Narendra Tripathi and Neelam Tripathi on the occasion of their wedding anniversary through the medium of a sweet post. She also wished her mom and mother-in-law on the occasion of mother’s day which was on 10th May 2020.

Recently, in an interview, Divyanka talks about how she misses her mom amidst lockdown. The actress calls the latter creative and enterprising also stating that no one can lock her down. For the unversed, TV starlet’s mother conducts online Bharatnatyam and yoga classes. Talking about how she misses her mom’s absence, Divyanka states that she often prepares yummy dishes like Jalebis and Dahi Vadas. Ask her about the current lockdown situation, the actress says that people have become laidback. She once again brings reference to her mom stating that she wakes up in her usual time and continues with her chores and workout which she has been doing for many years. Divyanka also mentions that her mom has never complained about work or responsibilities. She signs off by revealing that she has learned a lot from her mom’s management skills.

Check out this picture of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and her mom Neelam below:

As we can see in the above post, the actress has penned down a sweet note for her mother that reads, “Mummy, Tell me the secret... what are you made of? You don't compete, you just outshine yourself with grace. You do not tire or stagnate. Tell me the secret, what drives you? You are unstoppable but you are in no race. Inspite of all odds, you find a reason to upgrade. Uplifting yourself from being a house wife to a sports person, dancer, entrepreneur and social worker, you have been more like a trapezist awe-inspiring people and leaving me amazed. Thanks for defining for us how a woman should be today.”

Talking about Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, the actress is currently under home quarantine with husband Vivek Dahiya and obliging to the lockdown rules that have been laid down amidst the Coronavirus crisis. The power couple tied the knot back in 2016 and has been inseparable since then. On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in the popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-starring . Her husband Vivek was also a part of the show for a brief period.

