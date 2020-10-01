Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya pairs glasses with her outfit and fans are in awe of this new addition; See PHOTOS

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya often treats her fans with new social media posts. Meanwhile, check out her new pictures on Instagram.

Dahiya never fails to impress her fans whenever she shares something on social media. The actress has been an inevitable part of the Indian television industry and has acted in numerous popular shows. Right from Banoo Main Teri Dulhann to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the stunning beauty has won hearts with her spectacular performances. Apart from her acting prowess, Divyanka has a separate fan base, who is in awe of her utter beauty, style statements, grace, and perfection.

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, the actress has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle that are hard to miss. Divyanka is wearing a loose white striped top with balloon sleeves as she poses for the camera in her plush balcony. But what grabs our attention is the latest addition that is her transparent glasses. She also mentions them in her caption. We bet she looks marvelous in this new look, and her beaming smile steals our hearts here.

Check out the pictures below:

The actress has an immense liking for photography that is evident from her social media timeline. Divyanka also turns a photographer for her husband, Vivek Dahiya, at times. They are currently one of the most popular and adorable couples of Indian telly towns. Both of them often share pictures of each other. They also celebrated their fourth marriage anniversary sometime back. On the work front, the actress last featured in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein alongside , , Aditi Bhatia, Ruhanika Dhawan, and others.

Credits :Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram

