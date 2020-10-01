  1. Home
  2. tv

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya pairs glasses with her outfit and fans are in awe of this new addition; See PHOTOS

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya often treats her fans with new social media posts. Meanwhile, check out her new pictures on Instagram.
3447 reads Mumbai
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya pairs glasses with outfit; See PHOTOSDivyanka Tripathi Dahiya pairs glasses with her outfit and fans are in awe of this new addition; See PHOTOS
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya never fails to impress her fans whenever she shares something on social media. The actress has been an inevitable part of the Indian television industry and has acted in numerous popular shows. Right from Banoo Main Teri Dulhann to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the stunning beauty has won hearts with her spectacular performances. Apart from her acting prowess, Divyanka has a separate fan base, who is in awe of her utter beauty, style statements, grace, and perfection.

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, the actress has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle that are hard to miss. Divyanka is wearing a loose white striped top with balloon sleeves as she poses for the camera in her plush balcony. But what grabs our attention is the latest addition that is her transparent glasses. She also mentions them in her caption. We bet she looks marvelous in this new look, and her beaming smile steals our hearts here.

Check out the pictures below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

New addition. #SpotAnythingDifferent?

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (divyankatripathidahiya) on

The actress has an immense liking for photography that is evident from her social media timeline. Divyanka also turns a photographer for her husband, Vivek Dahiya, at times. They are currently one of the most popular and adorable couples of Indian telly towns. Both of them often share pictures of each other. They also celebrated their fourth marriage anniversary sometime back. On the work front, the actress last featured in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein alongside Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani, Aditi Bhatia, Ruhanika Dhawan, and others.  

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi stuns in black trousers and white shirt look as she shares her 'favourite' THROWBACK photo

Credits :Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram

Latest Videos
Sabko mauka milega….Neha Kakkar gets off her car, keeping the shutterbugs busy as she steps out
Disha Patani SHIMMERS richly in an embellished silver saree. Tiger complements her in a subtle blue separates
Doting father! Abhishek Bachchan CUTELY dances on Aaradhya’s 7th birthday for her friends
Disha Patani has a day out and is seen donning a sports jersey. Watch to find more celebs from the tinsel town
Ranveer being possessive about his car as media bumps into it
Rare moment! Kareena and Karisma with mom Babita strike a pose at the Grand Premiere of Mentalhood G(OLD)
Big B drives his whopping 1.38 Cr ride that he recently purchased post his COVID recovery
Samantha Akkineni’s look was inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan; Stylist Preetham Jukalker spills beans
Cutie spotted!! Avneet Kaur snapped at the Mumbai airport today morning
Lovebirds, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar spotted in the city
Anushka picked up reporter’s MOM’S call mid-interview; Says ‘Aunty, woh mera interview le rahi hain’

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement