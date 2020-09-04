Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya REVEALS her love for 'coffee' and how the magical potion changes her mood; See Post

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her social media handle to share her 'morning mood' as she sipped a cup of her favourite coffee. The actress also mentioned why coffee is special to her, and every coffee lover would relate to it. Take a look.

Dahiya fans woke up with a smile on their faces, as she shared a 'happy morning post' on her social media handle today. Yes, just the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures of herself, revealing her 'morning mood' as she sipped on a cup of her favorite coffee. Just like every coffee lover, Divyanka finds some solace in her cuppa of coffee every morning. And today, she decided to spill the beans on why she is so in love with coffee and why it is special to her.

In the post, Divyanka reveals that coffee has its own way of changing her mood. She shares, 'A whiff of the coffee whisks me away from my couch to the lands I have been to and yearn for.' From the foreign lands to the corners near her house, coffee has the power to instantly change the diva's mood. Calling it a 'mysteriously magical potion,' Divyanak said cheers to a new day as she had a warm cup of coffee while relaxing on the sofa.

In the pictures, Divyanka looks beautiful in a black top, neatly tied hair, as she flaunts her natural skin sans makeup. Interestingly, the photos also define her 'mood' before and after drinking coffee. Well, the way Divyanka has expressed her fondness and love for the beverage, certainly, many coffee lovers will relate to it. Not only this, the heartwarming post, will also stimulate any caffeine lover

Take a look at Divyanka's post here:

Meanwhile, fans couldn't stop gushing over Divyanka's beautifully natural and clear-skin. What are your thoughts on the same? Didn't the diva's pictures in the morning light up your day? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

