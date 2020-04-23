Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya reveals her version of Corona mask and it is not what you think; Watch VIDEO

Divyanka Tripathi has recently shared a glimpse of her version of the corona mask but it is not what you think! Check out her latest video.

If there is one couple from the Indian television industry who have got a massive fan following all over the country, it is definitely Dahiya and her husband Vivek Dahiya. The two of them look adorable together and their frequent social media PDAs, candid pictures and videos proof the same. Be it going for vacations to exotic locales or be it attending events, the couple is just inseparable. They dole out major relationships for every other couple out there.

Ever since the lockdown has been imposed, Divyanka and Vivek have been making the most of their quarantine break indulging in some fun, as well as productive activities. They have been doing every household chore together right from cooking to cleaning. All this while, the two lovebirds have also been giving glimpses of the same on their respective social media handles. As soon as they post something, comments start pouring in from all their fans and well-wishers.

In the midst of all this, Divyanka has shared a boomerang video on her Instagram handle which is adorable and at the same time hilarious too. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is seen sitting beside Vivek while applying a charcoal mask on her face. The latter gives a funny expression thereafter while seems like he is scared of her current look and it is all things hilarious. Divyanka also calls it her version of the corona mask in the caption. The actress is seen wearing a blue colored outfit while Vivek, on the other hand, is seen wearing a white t-shirt while posing for the video.

Check out the boomerang video below:

Divyanka and Vivek began their happy married life in 2016 and are currently considered one of the happiest couples of Indian telly town. As of now, apart from sharing random stuff, the power couple is also making the most of social media to spread awareness among their fans regarding the Coronavirus crisis and different precautionary ways to combat the deadly virus. For instance, Divyanka had shared a video sometime back where she is seen showing a demo of how to properly wash hands. The actress and Vivek also lit earthen lamps and candles at their residence during the #9baje9minute call made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few weeks back. They had also given glimpses of the same on their respective social media handles.

On the professional front, both Divyanka and Vivek have appeared in multiple television shows to date. The two of them have been able to carve a niche for themselves in the entertainment industry and enjoy respective loyal fan bases. Talking about Divyanka, although the actress has done many other shows, the kind of acclaim that she received after being roped in for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is worth mentioning here. She was paired up opposite in the show and the audience loved their beautiful on-screen chemistry. Interestingly, Vivek Dahiya was also a part of the show for a brief period. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein went off-air a few months back.

