Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya REVEALS how she finalises the interior decor for her home and it is hilarious; Watch

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her social media handle to spill the beans about how she 'decides' her interior decor for her house, and every selfie lover will relate to it. Take a look.

has been ruling the hearts of millions for quite a few years. Touted to be one of the most talented and versatile actresses in the Telly world, Divyanka has left everyone spellbound with her acting prowess. However, since the past few months, Divyanka's fans have been missing her onscreen. After Yeh Hai Mohabbatein bid adieu to viewers, fans have been waiting for the actress to announce her next project soon. But, she is yet to give them the 'big' surprise.

However, in the meantime, Divyanka is keeping her fans entertained with her social media posts. The actress's social media game is strong and she gives glimpses of her happy times almost every day. Today morning, Divyanka lit up everyone's mood as she shared a quirky video, revealing her interior decor secrets. Monday happens to be a tough day for many after a lazy weekend, but with her hilarious video, Divyanka made it quite happening.

In the boomerang video, Divyanka is seen trying out different poses for a selfie, and she spilled the beans about how she 'finalises' the interior decor for her house, and it is too cute to miss. She wrote, 'This is how I test and approve wallpapers for home,' as she tries different positions to get the 'perfect' click. Wearing a full sleeves black top, leaving her hair open, and no makeup, Divyanka looks every bit beautiful.

Take a look at Divynaka's post here:

The little smile she has on her face, and her naturally glowing skin, will make to want to watch the small clip multiple times, because it is hard to take eyes of the diva. Well, every selfie lover will relate to Divyanak's post, and we're stunned by her sense of humour. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

