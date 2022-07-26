Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya rubbishes rumours of her being pregnant & drops a video of her dancing

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a well-known actress in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following owing to her acting chops. She has been a part of many popular shows till now. The actress has always had an active presence on her social media handle and often shares pictures and videos. She loves to stay connected with her fans and her followers also root for her ardently. Recently, trolls body-shamed Divyanka and also assumed that she was pregnant. However, squashing all the speculations Divyanka informed that she is not pregnant and shut down trolls.

Divyanka took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video of her happily dancing. In the caption, she wrote, "Grooving to life beats unabashed! (Reading a few comments I am compelled to write- "I don't have a flat stomach like ideal woman image portrayed. Deal with it! Don't ask me again if I'm pregnant or fat! My first instinct was that I should delete the video....but no...I won't! You who want people to look a certain way- change your mind set! I'm not even obese and few make ugly comments... how harsh you must be with those who actually have body weight issues! Shame on the idiots who have no sensitivity and sensibility on Social media! First this video was about dancing freely... now it's about LIVING FREELY UNABASHED. BTW- I blocked those people who are mentally ugly...in case you look for them in my comment section. If they are nasty, I'm devilish!") #HeresYourReel #BodyPositivity #LiveFREELY #ForgetTheWorld #GoCrazy #WhatIDoBetweenRehearsals".

Divyanka is married to Vivek Dahiya and the two are the most adored pair in the showbiz industry. The duo tied the knot in 2016 in Bhopal.

On the professional front, Divyanka has proven her acting mettle in numerous shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, etc. She also channeled her daredevil spirit when she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness her magical presence again on the screen.

