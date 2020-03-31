Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya seems to have a rather unique woe amidst ongoing Coronavirus lockdown; Find Out

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to social media to find a remedy to a rather unique problem given the Coronavirus lockdown and well, she needs help. Check out her post right here.

The Coronavirus lockdown has lead to everyone staying at home in order to stay safe and away from the ongoing crisis that the nation is in. And well, this time has definitely helped us realize a lot of things, however, it has also made us privy to rather funny and unique problems, one that we wouldn't have gotten stuck in the first place if the present scenario did not prevail. And well, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Dahiya seems to have been stuck in one such problem.

Divyanka has been pretty active on social media given there isn't much to do as everyone is quarantined, however, this time around, the actress has a little question where she is seeking help. The actress seems to have lost her specs a couple of weeks ago and is now looking for a new one, however, amidst the ongoing lockdown, she is wondering, what is the way to get those. And so, here is Divyanka, asking everyone to solve her problem.

Meanwhile, the actress has also been active in highlighting pressing issues amidst the ongoing crisis. For one, she took to social media to question people on how they have been behaving with people who have actually been working for our well being, including pilots, crew members, doctors, and many others.

