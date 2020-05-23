Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya seems totally immersed in some deep thoughts as she shares a candid PHOTO

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has grabbed attention once again as she has recently shared a candid picture of herself on Instagram. Check it out.

The Coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected our country too along with the rest of the world. People have been strictly following the directives of lockdown and social distancing at a time when remaining confined to homes has become the only way to stay safe. In the midst of all this, everyone has resorted to keeping in contact with each other through virtual communication and this is what many of our beloved TV celebs have been doing to keep in touch with fans.

Dahiya of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame also happens to be one of them. The stunning beauty has been sharing a lot of pictures and videos on social media of late thereby keeping in constant touch with her fans and well-wishers in the same. To add to this, she has also indulged in some AMA sessions at times to answer their queries. Needless to say, the Intezaar actress has a huge fan following on social media.

In the midst of all this, Divyanka has shared another picture on her Instagram handle. As soon as this picture was posted, comments started pouring in from all her fans and other members of the television fraternity. The actress who is wearing a light brown t-shirt is seen looking at the other side. It’s almost like she is immersed in some deep thoughts as is evident from the picture. Divyanka has added a rather poetic caption along with the post written in Hindi that reads, “the first page of some novel.” The actress often keeps on sharing such pictures and videos on social media thereby stealing the limelight most of the time. What are your thoughts about Divyanka’s recent candid picture? Do let us know in the comments section.

Meanwhile, check out the picture below:

Most of Divyanka’s social media posts are with none other than her husband Vivek Dahiya himself. The two of them often indulge in fun banters the glimpses of which are shared in their personal handles. The couple’s social media PDAs are simply adorable and always leave us in complete awe. Divyanka and Vivek got married in 2016 and have been an inevitable part of each other’s lives since then. As of now, the two of them are helping each other in doing household chores and all other activities which are worth praise. Be it cooking dinner or be it going out for groceries, the couple is taking turns to fulfill these duties amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. They have also been reminding their fans and well-wishers at times to maintain social distancing and follow the lockdown rules.

Meanwhile, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was last seen in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-starring . The daily soap helmed by Ekta Kapoor has received tremendous response from the audience, courtesy the impressive star cast, plot, and the amazing on-screen chemistry of Karan and Divyanka. Interestingly, Vivek Dahiya also played a significant role in the popular show for a brief period. Talking about Divyanka, the actress made her digital debut last year with a web show.

