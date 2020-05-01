Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya sends birthday wishes to her father Narendra Tripathi by sharing a throwback PHOTO

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has wished her father Narendra Tripathi on his birthday by sharing a throwback picture on her Instagram handle. Check it out.

Dahiya is currently enjoying her quarantine break in Mumbai with her husband Vivek Dahiya. The popular couple has been spending their days doing household chores and running all other errands amidst the indefinite lockdown that has been announced in India. And the best part is that they share glimpses of the same on their respective social media handles too. This is evident from the multiple pictures and videos posted on their respective pages that grab the limelight.

Divyanka and Vivek often dole out major couple goals too through their frequent social media PDAs that are all things adorable. Right from sharing quirky selfies to hilarious videos, the TV stars have done it all. Apart from that, they have also taken a strong initiative in spreading awareness on social media about the deadly Coronavirus and the various precautionary measures to curb the same. For instance, Divyanka had shared a video some time back in which she was seen showing a demo of washing hands properly as per directives.

Talking about the actress, it happens to be her father Narendra Tripathi’s birthday today and on the special occasion, Divyanka has shared a throwback picture with the latter. This picture was originally shared by one of the ardent fans of the actress who then reposted the same on her handle along with a ‘Happy Birthday’ note. As we can see in the picture, Divyanka is happily posing beside her father while flashing a beaming smile. The actress looks pretty in a printed blue dress while her father, on the other hand, is seen wearing a purple kurta and white pajamas. The television diva is known to be very close to her family members, especially her parents. She often jets off to her hometown in order to spend time with them. However, this won’t be possible for her in the present scenario.

Meanwhile, check out Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s post below:

On the professional front, Divyanka’s latest show was Yeh Hai Mohabbatein that was helmed by none other than Ekta Kapoor herself. The actress was paired up opposite in the much-loved show. Their amazing on-screen chemistry was one of the main reasons behind its popularity. We cannot move forward without having mentioned Divyanka’s stellar performance as Dr. Ishita Bhalla or Ishimaa in the show. Needless to say, it was one of the most popular TV shows with high TRP rates. It went off-air a few months back.

Another interesting part here is that Vivek Dahiya was also a part of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein for a brief period. He was then seen in Brahmarakshas co-starring Karishma Tanna. Last year, Divyanka made her digital debut by featuring in a web series that received a positive response from the viewers. Now, Vivek will also be following her footsteps and enter the world of OTT platforms soon. However, the promotion of his new web series has been put to a halt as of now owing to safety issues of not only the cast and the crew but also the wider public.

