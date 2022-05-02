Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shares how kindness can reinstate someone's faith in morality; See PIC

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in the entertainment industry. She recently came into the limelight as she was honoured with the Champion Of Change Award for her phenomenal work as an artist. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress was awarded by the Government of Madhya Pradesh on April 11. While Divyanka may not be seen in any show currently, she still manages to trend on social media. She never fails to amaze her fans with pictures and videos.

Today Divyanka shared a beautiful picture of her standing in her balcony. She has a wonderful house and sometimes in her pictures, we get a glimpse of it. In this picture, we can see Divyanka looking gorgeous in an orange and white dress and which she paired with sneakers. She is busy admiring the scenery from her balcony. In the caption, she wrote, "A random act of kindness can reinstate someone's faith in morality. #WhatILearntToday". Fans call her gorgeous in the comment section.

On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Khatron Ke Khiladi will soon enter its new season. Divyanka Tripathi has also been a part of TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein (which is a spin-off of Ye Hai Mohabbatein), Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, and Mrs And Mr Sharma Allahabadwale. She also did her first music video Babul Da Vedha for which she was highly appreciated for her acting chops in it. Divyanka was offered many shows but she declined. One was Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. She had mentioned that her pairing with Nakuul Mehta might look 'a little off'.

