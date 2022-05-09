Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shares inspiring advice for a cheerful life; Fans applaud her simplicity

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya needs no introduction. She is regarded as one of the most stylish and talented actresses in the industry. The actress has a massive fan following on social media, and her fans adore her for being a down-to-earth celebrity. She is married to actor Vivek Dahiya, and they are one of the most cherished couples in the industry. We often see Divyanka sharing stunning pictures on her Instagram handle. Fans always shower immense love on her pictures.

Today Divyanka took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures. Here she is dressed in a beautiful white kurta and paired her outfit with a silver choker. In these pictures, Divyanka is seen taking selfies as she travels in an auto and also shared some pictures of her travelling in a car. In the caption, she wrote, "Want all the flavors of life? Break routines, sprinkle variety in whatever ways you can." Fans applauded her in the comment section for enjoying every simple thing in life despite being a huge star.

On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She has been a part of TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein, which is a spin-off of Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, and Mrs And Mr Sharma Allahabadwale. She also did her first music video Babul Da Vedha for which she was highly appreciated for her acting chops in it. Recently, Divyanka was bestowed with the Champion Of Change Award for her phenomenal work as an artist.

