Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shares PHOTOS of her enjoying pool time; Says ‘Create your own waves’

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular actresses on Indian television. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social platforms.

Dahiya is a well-known actress in the television industry. She became a household name from her debut serial Banoo Main Teri Dulhann but gained immense popularity from the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Her iconic role of Ishimaa has left a mark in the mind of the audience. It was one of the longest-running shows and was a super hit among the masses. The actress is currently not seen in shows and it looks like she is making most of this time. It’s a known fact that she is an avid social media user and always shares her pictures. Today, also she shared pictures of her favourite summer activity.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “Life's too still? Ruffle what you have around you. Create your own waves.” In the pictures, she is seen in the swimming pool and having a gala time. She strikes a pose while playing with water. The actress is flaunting her bare makeup skin. Fans are loving the pictures and dropping comments. Recently, she had said that she feels shy in posting her bikini pictures. She is mostly seen in traditional attires.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress was last in Crime Patrol. Though her stint was for a small period, it was highly appreciated by the fans.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she had revealed that many secrets of her marriage, and one was that her father was not much happy. She got married to her co-actor Vivek Dahiya in 2016. They are the most loved and adored couple in the Telly world.

