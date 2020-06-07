Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shares a workout video but her hilarious caption grabs our attention

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya always shares updates related to her daily life on social media. Most recently, she has shared one of her workout videos with a funny caption.

Dahiya has been frequently active on social media of late and is updating her fans with whatever is happening in her daily life. Most of the time, the actress is accompanied by her husband Vivek Dahiya and nonetheless, their social media PDAs and fun banters are simply adorable. The two of them have been doing every possible thing to make their quarantine period interesting. They often indulge in multiple creative and productive activities while spending quality time together.

As we speak of this, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress has shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she is seen indulging in her daily workout routine. Divyanka is seen wearing a black top teamed up with a pair of matching faux leather pants with her hair tied up into a ponytail. However, there is another thing that grabs our attention here which is her caption that reads, “On your way to a grocery store you realize that malls are opening in Mumbai!” Well, given the extended lockdown period in India, we can surely relate with her hilarious caption here.

Check out Divyanka’s post below:

On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in the daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-starring , , Aditi Bhatia, Ruhanika Dhawan, and others in the lead roles. The audience loved her role as Dr. Ishita Bhalla aka Ishima in the show. Many of her fans were disappointed when it went off-air a few months back. Divyanka also made her digital debut in 2019 with a web series that also featured Rajiv Khandelwal.

