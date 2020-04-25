Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shows us her agonies after having gone out for groceries amidst the lockdown; WATCH

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya reveals the agonies she is facing while going out for groceries in the midst of the quarantine break. Check out her videos.

The very beautiful is currently under home quarantine with her husband Vivek Dahiya just like everyone else. The two of them are quite active on social media and their frequent posts prove the same. Talking about the power couple, they got married in 2016 much to the excitement of their fans. As of now, both of them are considered one of the most adorable and happiest couples of the Indian television industry for reasons that are quite obvious.

Coming back to Divyanka, the actress herself enjoys a huge fan following and is considered one of the most popular television actresses. Apart from her brilliant acting prowess in TV shows, she is also known for the impeccable fashion choices. Be it slaying a saree or be it donning a western outfit, Divyanka does it all with complete panache and multiple instances prove the same. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is undoubtedly a complete storehouse of talent!

As of now, Divyanka has recently shared two videos on her Instagram handle in which she is seen stepping out of her house to buy some groceries. The actress who has her sunglasses and mask on further reveals in the video about sweating out a lot while standing in the line to buy her essentials. She also hilariously say in the second video that she never thought about the hard work that has to be done to get the groceries, a situation that everyone of us will relate to in current times.

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi successfully made her digital debut last year with a web series. Before that, she was seen in the daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, in which she portrayed the role of Dr. Ishita or Ishimaa. The viewers loved her on-screen chemistry with co-star in the show. Moreover, her pretty face and innocent smile were like icing on the cake in the daily soap that was helmed by the Czarina of Indian television, Ekta Kapoor. And the most interesting part here is that her husband Vivek Dahiya was also a part of the much-loved show for a brief period. Later on, Vivek appeared in the supernatural drama Brahmarakhshas co-starring Karisma Tanna.

As of now, Divyanka and Vivek have been making the most of their quarantine period indulging in some creative as well as productive activities ever since the lockdown has been imposed because of the Coronavirus crisis that has gripped the entire world including India. They have been doing all household chores together that include cooking, cleaning, etc. Needless to say, the power couple has been sharing glimpses of such activities in the form of pictures and videos that they keep on sharing in social media. Talking about Vivek Dahiya, the actor is also going to make his debut in web series soon. However, its promotions have not been done yet owing to the Coronavirus scare prevailing all over the country. These promotions were supposed to be done in the national capital of Delhi and Chandigarh.

