Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a sight to behold as she shares a stunning PHOTO in black

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is hard to miss. Check it out.

Dahiya is one of the most popular Indian television actress who has been ruling the hearts of the audience with her stellar performances for the past few years. She has appeared in numerous popular shows including Intezaar, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actress always aces the roles which she portrays in her shows and there is no denying this fact. Divyanka has a huge fan following on social media which keeps on increasing almost daily.

The actress often keeps on updating her fans with whatever is happening in her life. As we speak of this, Divyanka has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is sure to send her fans into a frenzy. The diva looks stunning as she is seen wearing a fancy black leather jacket while posing for the picture. She ties up her hair as usual and opts for a matt makeup look and nude lip shade.

Check out Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s latest Instagram post below:

On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in the daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-starring , , Aditi Bhatia, and others in the lead roles. People loved her character as Dr. Ishita Bhalla aka Ishimaa in the show. Last year, Divyanka made her digital debut by appearing in a web series alongside Rajiv Khandelwal. On the personal front, the actress is married to her former co-star Vivek Dahiya and needless to say, they make for the most adorable couple in the Indian telly town.

(ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi requests 'superhero' Vivek Dahiya to take her for a ride in a hilarious post)

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×